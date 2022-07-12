RNLI lifeboat rescues three people and their dog on Lough Derg

AT 11.45pm on Sunday night, July 10, Valentia Coast Guard requested Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat to launch to search for three people and their dog reported missing on Lough Derg, while on Monday the lifeboat was requested to respond to a Mayday call from a sinking vessel with seven people on board. was .

In the incident on Sunday night the three people and their dog were reported to be in a white speed boat. The wind was southerly Force 2/3 It was night but with a full moon and a starlit sky.

At midnight Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat Jean Spier launched with helm Eleanor Hooker, Doireann Kennedy, Keith Brennan and Owen Cavanagh on board. Given the serious nature of the callout, the Irish Coast Guard Search and Rescue Helicopter team, Rescue 115, was tasked from their base at Shannon Airport. Galway based Gardaí also responded to the emergency and were at Portumna Harbour, having been informed that this was the intended destination for the missing people.

As the lifeboat was launching, Valentia Coast Guard requested it go directly to Portumna Castle Harbour at the very northern end of the lake, that the Gardaí had been told that there may be speedboat adrift west of the bay.

Using on-board electronic navigation, RADAR, searchlights and local knowledge the lifeboat made way directly to Portumna Castle Harbour. At 12.26am as the lifeboat approached Terryglass Bay, Valentia Coast Guard gave the RNLI volunteers a specific location to search.

Very quickly the lifeboat volunteers located three people and a dog on board a 12ft speedboat. All three people and their dog were safe and unharmed. They said that having become disorientated and lost, they found themselves in the reeds out of sight of the harbour and out of fuel. To ensure the lifeboat was attending the same people reported missing, Valentia Coast Guard requested the lifeboat let them know the name of the skipper at the scene.

The lifeboat took the speedboat on an alongside tow to Portumna Castle Harbour, where the casualties were met by Gardaí who checked that they were not in need of further assistance. Recue 115 was stood down earlier by Valentia Coast Guard.

At 00.50am the lifeboat departed the scene and was back at Station at 01.12am. At 01.29am the lifeboat was washed down and refuelled.

Peter Kennedy, Deputy Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI, advises boat users “to plan your passage so that you reach safe harbour before nightfall. Carry a means of communication and let others know when you expect to arrive at your destination. Carry sufficient lifejackets and ensure all on board are wearing theirs.”

On Monday afternoon, July 11th, Valentia Coast Guard requested Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat to launch to assist seven people on a 60ft vessel which was taking on water and sinking. Valentia Coast Guard gave lifeboat volunteers co-ordinates for the vessel, which was a location south of Mountshannon Harbour on the County Clare shore.

At 2.42pm Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat Jean Spier launched with helm Eleanor Hooker, Owen Cavanagh, Joe O’Donoghue and Ciara Lynch on board. The lifeboat was also carrying its salvage pump. The Irish Coast Guard Search and Rescue Helicopter team, Rescue 115, had taken off from their base at Shannon Airport and the Killaloe Coast Guard Rescue Boat was also launched.

The wind was south-westerly Force 4, gusting Force 6. Visibility was good.

En route to the casualty vessel, Valentia Coast Guard informed the lifeboat that a passing vessel was in the process of taking all seven people off the casualty vessel.

As the lifeboat approached the Hare Island, Rescue 115, the Irish Coast Guard Search and Rescue helicopter, indicated to the RNLI volunteers to follow them as they flew high and ahead of the lifeboat. The passing vessel, having evacuated all casualties to their vessel, reported to Valentia Coast Guard that they were bringing the people to Mountshannon Harbour.

At 2.52pm the lifeboat was on scene. Strong southwesterly gusts had pushed the casualty vessel deep into an area known locally as The Nook of Pages on the County Clare shoreline, northeast of Mountshannon. Valentia Coast Guard asked the lifeboat to make an assessment of the casualty vessel and determine if it posed any environmental risks. With an RNLI volunteer taking soundings off the bow, the lifeboat approached to the casualty vessel in safe water and, using an anchoring and veering technique, came alongside the vessel.

An RNLI volunteer transferred across to the casualty vessel and noted that it had significant water on board, that the electrics were still on but that he was unable to access them, but that there was no evidence of a fuel leak. The lifeboat helm requested he deploy the casualty vessel’s anchor and return to the lifeboat.

The lifeboat told Valentia Coast Guard of their findings and was stood down.

At 3.56pm the lifeboat departed the scene and was back at Station at 4.11pm. At 4.31pm the lifeboat was washed down, refuelled and ready for service.