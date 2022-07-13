25 things Irish people will say during this current super spell of hot weather

With the good weather set to continue in Ireland this week, and even better weather on the way for the weekend, it's fair to say the soaring temperatures are a shock to our poor Irish systems.

Never ones to miss an opportunity to talk about the weather, here are some phrases you are likely to here in work or relaxing with a cold pint in a beer garden in the coming days....

- Ah lads, I'm like a dead dog

- There's great drying out

- God I tell ya, I'm sweating like a bullock

- I'm not able for this heat at all

- We may get the turf turned before it breaks

- It's cruel warm

- I can't sleep in this weather - I'm glued to the mattress

- A woman fainted in mass with the heat

- A drop of rain would do no harm

- Great day for the bog if it wasn't so hot

- They're giving it fine for the week

- I hear it's to break at the weekend

- Go down to the shop there and get a block of ice cream. And don't forget the feckin wafers this time

- Jazus you're after getting scalded

- I don't need sun cream, I don't burn....

- I always burn first, then I go brown....

- Where's the after sun, I'm scalded alive

- Jaze you're after getting a great colour

- You can't please some people, sure you'd be giving out if it was raining

- Sure why would you want to go on holiday when the sun's shining here?

- I think he has a touch of sunstroke, give him a drop of 7 Up, he'll be grand in a minute

- We could do with a bit of a breeze

- It's nearly too hot

- Put on a hat!

- That's the summer gone now