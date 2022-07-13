Search

13 Jul 2022

IRELAND WEATHER: More hot weather on the way for Ireland but Met Eireann forecasting a big change ahead

13 Jul 2022 1:33 PM

There is more glorious summer weather on the way for Ireland this week with even hotter weather on the way over the weekend but unfortunately, it doesn't look like the good weather is going to last. 

In its monthly forecast issued on Tuesday, Met Eireann is forecasting that from Friday, July 15 to Thursday, July 21, the weather in Ireland will be dominated by high pressure, above average temperatures and mostly dry conditions. There is a chance that there could be some very warm or hot conditions  and a combination of high day and night time temperatures could lead to a high temperature warning over next weekend and the early days of next week.

However the change in the weather looks set to hit at the end of next week although Met Eireann does state that forecasts beyond one week become increasingly uncertain due to the chaotic nature of the atmosphere.

In the forecast from Friday, July 22 to Thursday, July 28, Met Eireann is forecasting a more transitional pattern with pressures oscillating between high and low, generally bringing on balance near average pressure with a more northerly component to the winds. Temperatures for the most part will average out, although it may be slightly below average in the northwest with the onshore flow, this may also bring slight above average precipitation to that region also while the south will remain drier than normal. There is currently no strong signal for potentially hazardous conditions, however owing to the transitional extend of the period, possible warnings can’t be ruled out at this time.

In the forecast from Friday, July 29 to Thursday, August 4, Met Eireann is forecasting a return to low pressures dominating with a southwesterly flow steering in wetter than average conditions, while temperatures will fair closer to normal for the time of year.

