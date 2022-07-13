Landmark Offaly pub set to reopen this weekend

A LANDMARK public house in Tullamore looks set to reopen this weekend.

The premises on William Street, at the intersection with Harbour Street in the town centre, has been renamed Browne's The Venue.

It is being opened by Durrow resident, Padraig Browne, who runs Browne's Bistro beside it on the same street as well as Browne's on the Green in Tyrrellspass.

This morning (Wednesday, July 13) at Tullamore District Court solicitor Patrick Martin applied for three special exemptions for a company called Tullbro Limited.

Mr Browne is a director of Tullbro.

The exemptions were in relation to late opening after 12.30am this Sunday morning, July 17, and the following two Sunday mornings.

The applications were granted by Judge Patricia Cronin.

Previously trading as the William St Bar & Eatery, it was sold in January and refurbishment has been taking place in recent weeks.

It was known as Pat's Bar from the 1980s when it was run successfully by local businessman Pat Cunningham and is a large premises, with two storeys over a basement.

It was not trading when it was offered for sale on behalf of its operators, Co Leitrim brewing company Carrig, in July last year.

Carrig had initially run it as a craft beer only pub called Tanyard Lane, but they later switched to mainstream beers with a smaller craft offering, plus casual dining on the ground floor.

Prior to that previous owners traded as The Wolf Trap. The property formerly had a restaurant on the first floor, capable of seating 60, and there is another bar to the rear backing onto Offaly Street, plus a large enclosed beer garden.

The overall floor area is nearly 11,000 sq ft.