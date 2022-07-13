Local Tidy Towns group seeks community support

Kinnitty village
KINNITTY Tidy Towns are holding a Church gate collection on Sunday July 17th in Kinnitty.
As you know costs have increased significantly in the last six months, so they are asking for your support in helping to keep the village looking neat and tidy.
The next meeting of the committee is scheduled for Tuesday July 19th at 8.30pm in the Community Centre. New and former members are very welcome to attend.
