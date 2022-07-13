Offaly FF TD says 'common sense' has been brought to turf plan

OFFALY Fianna Fail TD Barry Cowen has said common sense has been brought to bear on the controversial turf proposals.

Deputy Cowen was commenting on what he said was “clarification” from Taoiseach Micheal Martin this evening (Wednesday, July 13) at a meeting of the Fianna Fail parliamentary party.

Mr Martin told TDs and senators that “traditional” turf cutting, sale and gifting in rural areas will be allowed continue under the new regulations.

Deputy Cowen said existing and historic practices associated with turf cutting and provision for those owning bogs and plots, plus those who don’t, but are dependent on family, neighbours or commercial cutters in their respective areas, will continue to avail of such options.

“As I said all along and again at our parliamentary party tonight the practice of turf cutting is a diminishing practice save for many dependent and vulnerable households,” said Mr Cowen.

“Those same households need to be afforded the option, a realistic option, with appropriate grant assistance to cater for a specific heat retrofit.”

Retrofit proposals should be included after a review of the recently announced heat retrofit programme “with an option of €10,000 grant for those households presently dependent on solid fuel systems”.

The Clara TD said this would be in addition to the existing grant towards insulation costs which is capped at €3,000.

It is understood that while the sale of turf will be permitted under the new rules, sale through retail outlets will be banned, as will advertising of the fuel.

Deputy Cowen also addressed the question of agriculture emissions targets and insisted that they be set “at the lower end of initial recommendations at 22%”.

“Such a commitment as provided in PfG (Programme for Government) is a major acknowledgment of the sector's responsibilities and must be augmented by Government supports to entice, encourage and work with farm families in achieving this ambition,” he said.

He said maintaining and enhancing the quality of products must be done with production systems which match environmental ambition and consumer demands.

The TD said he had “no doubt” that a target set with the acknowledgment and cooperation of agricultural sector will offer further potential decreases in carbon emissions while still realising the potential of the demands on world food requirements.

Deputy Cowen also repeated his previously stated belief that Ireland has a “€300bn bonanza” - a figure which matches the current value of the Irish economy - in offshore wind, particularly on the west coast.