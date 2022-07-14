Search

14 Jul 2022

Man in court charged with being intoxicated in a public place and threatening behaviour in Offaly

Tullamore Courthouse

14 Jul 2022 11:33 AM

AN aggressive male had to be restrained by the Gardai late at night in Edenderry recently.

Before the court was Trevor Craven, 594 Trinity Crescent, Derrinturn, Carbury, Co. Kildare who was charged with being intoxicated in a public place and with threatening behaviour.

Sgt James O'Sullivan told the court that the incident happened at 1am on June 12 last on JKL Street in the town.

“The defendant was very intoxicated,” said the Sergeant, “and he had to be restrained. He was very aggressive and was shouting the same thing over and over again. The Gardai had no choice but to arrest and handcuff him. When he was put in the Garda car he struggled and kicked the car window.”

The defending solicitor said his client was pleading guilty. “Mr Craven is 47 years of age,” he said. “He's a separated man. He had an accident and was in a coma for several weeks. He suffers from depression. His mental health history is not good and he shouldn't have been drinking. He doesn't have any memory of this particular evening. He is on disability benefit. He's currently staying away from alcohol.”

“Behaving in this manner in public is simply not acceptable,” commented Judge Patricia Cronin. “I will take into consideration the Section 4 intoxication charge and am convicting for Section Six threatening behaviour.” She fined the defendant €350.

