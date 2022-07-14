Search

14 Jul 2022

Local National School given approval to proceed to tender for new extension

Local National School given approval to proceed to tender for new extension

Killeen National School to proceed to tender for new extension

Reporter:

Reporter

14 Jul 2022 11:33 AM

KILLEEN National School, outside Riverstown, has received some positive news from the Department of Education this week. The Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary, Jackie Cahill has confirmed that Minister Norma Foley has given approval for this school to go to tender for a new extension for the school.

Deputy Cahill said: “I am delighted to have received confirmation from Minister Norma Foley that Killeen National School, which is outside Riverstown, has received permission from the Department of Education to proceed to tender.

“This new and exciting development for the school will see a brand-new mainstream classroom and adjoining en-suite bathroom, and an SET classroom being constructed on site. This will greatly enhance educational infrastructure in this rural part of the county, which is a priority for me.

“I would like to sincerely congratulate school management on their successful application and I would like to thank Minister Foley and her staff for working with me so closely on a number of schools projects in Tipperary”, the Government TD concluded.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media