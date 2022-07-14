Search

14 Jul 2022

Laois Offaly TD calls on Government to guarantee funding to support dementia day-care and home-care supports

Reporter:

Reporter

14 Jul 2022 1:33 PM

INDEPENDENT TD for Laois Offaly Carol Nolan has called on the Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, to guarantee a funding package of €19 million to support infrastructure and community supports that have been deemed essential by The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI).

Deputy Nolan was speaking after attending a briefing by the ASI which heard that that there is a growing need for dementia-specific care for thousands of people across the country.

“I was honoured to attend the ASI briefing and to offer my support to the ASI and its dedicated team of workers and volunteers who go to make up such a wonderful and critically important organisation,” Deputy Nolan said.

“The ASI are asking for a minimum of €2.5m for dementia-specific day centres and €1.7m funding to enable Community Day Care at Home Services to be maintained. Indeed we know that up to 57,000 hours of Day Care at Home will be delivered this year, and that must continue especially in an environment of growing need.

“This will be essential in the years ahead because as I understand it from the ASI, the prevalence of dementia in Ireland has increased from 54,000 to 64,000. We also know that there is an ongoing fallout from the closure of Day-Care centres during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I know from my previous engagements with the Alzheimer’s Society that the average weekly cost of a bed is c. €1,100 in a care home and c. €5,700 in an acute hospital, but the average cost of a weekly intensive home care package (average 33hrs) is €745 per week. This means that Family carers of people with dementia provide a value to the State of €807 million per annum.

“Supporting the prudent and reasonable budget requests of organisations like the ASI makes sense on every level; financial, emotional, psychological and medical,” Deputy Nolan concluded.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media