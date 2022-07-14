Energy and Farm Business Show 2022 - A sustainable approach to the business of farming

THE Energy and Farm Business Show and exhibition takes place at Gurteen Agricultural College on Tuesday, July 19th 2022. This major national event was launched by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD on the farm of Brian and Kenny McCauley, Mohill, County Leitrim who run a suckler and forestry farm and have diversified into supplying wood chip for the biomass heat market with McCauley Wood Fuels.

The Energy and Farm Business show is a joint initiative between Teagasc, Tipperary County Council, IFA, Tipperary Energy Agency, Gurteen Agricultural College and Technological University Shannon (TUS). The event’s main sponsor is the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine. This is the only event which brings together three unique topics in one show, including Energy, Farm Business Options and Sustainable Agriculture. For the first time, the show is launching three panel debates on ‘Achieving net zero in agriculture’, ‘Energy Policy, The Path to 2030’ together with the opening debate ‘Agriculture at a Crossroads’ The panel debates will be chaired by Damien O’Reilly from RTE.

Speaking at the launch, Minister McConalogue said: “As Government and as a sector, we are working to improve our energy security by reducing our dependence on imported fossil fuels. We are committed to delivering a profitable, resilient and diversified farm businesses and management of energy costs, and investment in clean technology is a key part of this. Energy and Farm Business is an extremely valuable event in creating such awareness and comes at a key time for farmers looking to diversify their income with sustainable projects. The contacts and links made here will help you develop your business in the future”.

Barry Caslin, Teagasc Energy and Rural Development Specialist said: “The next few years will see a dramatic uptake in renewable energy generation on farms. Beyond the more familiar options for renewable electricity production, the requirement for large amounts of low-carbon biomethane, or bioSNG, to displace fossil gas in the network presents a great opportunity for farmers and landowners. This event will provide rural entrepreneurs with information needed to diversify, innovate and succeed, through seminars, exhibitors, expert demonstrations and unrivalled networking and business clinic opportunities”.

Paul O’Brien, chair of the IFA Environment Committee said; “Farm-scale and community-based renewables must be the central part of future energy policy in Ireland, if the ambitions of Government’s Climate Action Plan are to be delivered. It is critically important that farmers can remain profitable and resilient through the decarbonisation transition by being supported to embrace these new business opportunities.”

Also speaking at the launch, Jon Parry, Principal of Gurteen Agricultural College said: “Gurteen College is delighted to once again host this important event. We know that agriculture and specifically Agricultural Education is a vital part of the solution to our climate crisis. Energy and Farm Business brings together all the key organisations and individuals, and provides the perfect opportunity to ensure our collective focus is properly targeted where it can have the best impact.”

Conference Speakers will share insights on real opportunities to make financial savings and reduce energy consumption on-farm. The outdoor demonstrations form a popular part of the “Energy and Farm Business show” which will have main focus areas including biomass for renewable heat, solar PhotoVoltaic (PV), and Anaerobic Digestion (AD). The Farm Business Options seminar will feature farmers who have implemented successful new business ventures or have integrated new business projects with existing initiatives.

The expo hall, with over 60 exhibitors, is always a hive of activity with all areas represented; renewable energy generation, biomass, finance business consultancy.

It’s free to attend and the show will provide farmers with expert advice about how to set up initiatives which make long-term business sense.