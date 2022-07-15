Search

15 Jul 2022

Offaly man disqualified from driving for driving under the influence

Men admit having submachine gun in Offaly town

Tullamore District Court

Reporter:

reporter

15 Jul 2022 9:33 AM

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

An Offaly man was disqualified from holding a driving licence for driving under the influence during last week's Tullamore court session.

Darragh Colleran, 91 The Green Clara was charged with committing the offence in May and he had 57 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

The defending solicitor Donal Farrelly said his client had “a very good driving record” prior to this offence. He said his client was pleading guilty.

“He's 39 years of age and has three children and was never in trouble or difficulty before. He is pleading at the earliest opportunity.”

Judge Patricia Cronin convicted and fined €250 and disqualified for two years.

