Walking to Knock Shrine in aid of Mary's Meals

Angela Moore
Angela Moore, Killavilla, is taking part in the Step by Step to Feed the Next Child Walk from Thurles to Knock Shrine in August. Angela will be walking on Monday August 8th and Tuesday August 9th as the walk approaches and leaves Roscrea.
Mary's Meals would be most appreciative of any sponsorship people might give towards this initiative. Angela can be contacted at (089) 4959519. Mary's Meals is a global movement that sets up school feeding projects in some of the world's poorest communities, where hunger and poverty prevent children from gaining an education. €18.30 provides a school lunch to a child in their place of education every school day for a full year.
