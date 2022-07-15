Offaly SPCA stops taking in cats and kittens as it runs out of space

Offaly SPCA has stopped taking in cats and kittens as it has run out of space.
All the organisation's foster homes are full adding that it will be unable to take in any more cats or kittens until it gets help from people who can foster a cat or a kitten.
The Offaly SPCA does say that it will continue to treat sick and injured cats and kittens. It is signed 'a very worn out volunteer'.
The full post reads:
"Unfortunately we have to close the doors for taking in cats and kittens as we have NO SPACE .All our FOSTERS HOMES ARE FULL. Until we can get HELP from people who can foster our doors will remained closed. But we will always treat the sick and injured Cat/Kitten. Regards a very worn out volunteer."
