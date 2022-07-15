Midlands United Powerchair Football Club open day

Members of Midlands United have previously helped Ireland win European medals.
MIDLANDS United Powerchair Football Club are holding an open day in Mucklagh Community Centre on Saturday July 23rd between 2pm and 5 pm.
They are looking for wheelchair users who might like to play football to come along and see what the club is all about. Everyone will be most welcome and they look forward hopefully to getting new members to join the club.
