Plans approved for major extension to popular pub in Offaly
Plans have been approved for a major extension to a popular pub in Offaly.
Danny Gleeson has been granted planning permission from Offaly County Council for the development on Main Street in Ferbane.
The development will consist of extension and modification of existing pub by creating access from the current premises to the adjacent unused shop unit.
As part of the plans, permission was sought for a change of use of the former drapery shop to licenced premises.
The current pub with the drapery next door
The plans also include a reconfiguration and upgrade of the existing ladies and gents toilets and an upgrade and configuration of a former ground floor living space into kitchen and preparation area with storage and staff facilities.
Offaly County Council granted permission with seven conditions attached.
