Josh Connolly and his parents pictured at the presentation of their surprise donation to Offaly School of Special Education. Pic Credit Benny Molloy
Offaly School of Special Education recently received a surprise donation from one of their student’s families.
Michael and Yvette Connolly, parents of student Josh Connolly, who graduates from the school this year, presented a cheque for €1,000 to the Chairperson of the Board of Management, Frank Brennan.
The presentation was made as a thank you for the wonderful care their son received while attending the school.
