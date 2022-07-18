Two-year ban for Offaly man who incorrectly instructed solicitor

A MAN was banned from driving for two years after Tullamore District Court was told he had given his solicitor incorrect instructions.

Donal Farrelly told Judge Patricia Cronin that on “mature reflection” his client Christopher Conroy (40), Aghancarnan, Durrow accepted evidence given by a garda about what had really happened on December 8 last year at Cloncollig in Tullamore.

Mr Conroy entered a plea of guilty to summonses for driving without a licence, insurance and NCT and Garda Alan Burke said the man had been driving a 03 registered Fiat Punto at 1.17pm when he was stopped. He had no previous convictions.

Mr Farrelly told Judge Patricia Cronin that the accused had gone to Tesco with his father to do Christmas shopping and because his father “took a turn” he asked his son to drive him.

Garda Burke contested that and said Christopher Conroy had been driving the vehicle “wholesale”, he had seen him driving it into Tesco himself that day, and his father did not drive.

Mr Farrelly then asked for an opportunity to speak to his client again.

When the case was recalled, the solicitor said Mr Conroy accepted that what Garda Burke had said was correct.

Mr Farrelly explained that the accused man suffered from dyslexia and depression and his 66-year-old father had been looking after him.

The situation was then reversed when Mr Conroy's father had a stroke and the defendant became the carer for his father, including doing the driving.

Mr Farrelly said the accused man had not passed his driving test because of his dyslexia and was now extremely worried about what was going to happen.

A neighbour had been very good and was trying to help the two men and had come to court to assist.

Mr Farrelly asked Judge Cronin to show some leniency in the case and not disqualify Mr Conroy from driving.

Judge Cronin said that while the accused had no previous convictions it was entirely unacceptable that he was driving without a licence, insurance or an NCT certificate.

She imposed two fines, one for €105 and another for €250 and said she could decide not to disqualify the man from holding a driving licence if there were special circumstances.

In this case she could not find special circumstances and noted that Mr Conroy had instructed his solicitor incorrectly and if Garda Burke had not been present for the case the court would have been unaware of that.

The judge imposed a two-year driving ban and fixed recognisances for an appeal.