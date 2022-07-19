Search

19 Jul 2022

Tullamore thriving despite obstacles put in way says councillor

''Shane Lowry and Alan Clancy’s new gastropub will be huge in the town'' said Councillor Tony McCormack

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

19 Jul 2022 2:33 PM

Tullamore is thriving at the moment despite all the obstacles that are being put in its way, Councillor Tony McCormack said at last week's Tullamore Municipal District meeting.

Cllr McCormack was speaking during a debate on the proposed N52 Tullamore to Kilbeggan link road. No funding was announced for the project this year and councillors were not too happy.

However, the Fianna Fail councillor said that with ''all the obstacles they have put in our way, Tullamore is thriving at the moment. We have so much to look forward to with the green-ways, street enhancements and coming up shortly we have the opening of the Arts Centre. We also have the opening in September of Shane Lowry and Alan Clancy’s new gastropub which will be huge in the town.'' he said.

The Tullamore based councillor went on to speak about Browne's The Venue opening which he said will ''be a fantastic place, and another beacon for the town where you can go in and get your food. On top of that you have the old McGinn's building which is being turned into a super pub as well and will provide food and entertainment,'' he said

''There are other things happening. All the FDI companies out there are flying it at the moment. They are all looking for employees, some are building. It's fantastic and looks bright for Tullamore even with all the obstacles put in our way,'' concluded Cllr McCormack.

