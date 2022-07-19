Changes in Roscrea as Killaloe Diocesan appointments are announced

THE Killaloe Diocesan appointments for 2022 signal a number of changes for Roscrea parish and the Cronan Pastoral area.

Two Co-PPs of the Cronan Pastoral Area, Fr Michael Harding and Fr Pat Treacy, are both to go on sabbatical leave for one year.

Fr John Molloy, current Co-PP, Ollatrim Pastoral Area, is to become Co-PP Cronan Pastoral Area, resident in Roscrea and VF, while newly ordained Fr Antun Pasilic, is to be CC, Cronan Pastoral Area, resident in Roscrea.

Among the other changes sees Fr Pat Gilbert, former Chaplain at St Brendan's Community School, Birr, return from one year's sabbatical leave to become Co-PP in Odhrán Pastoral area and VF and to reside in Nenagh.

Announcing the changes Bishop of Killaloe Fintan Monahan said this year’s Diocesan Clerical Changes are expanded to include the appointment of lay people to Ministry in the Killaloe Diocese.

Among these appointments sees Gemma Brugha appointed to Ollatrim Pastoral Area to the Ministry of Pastoral Care in Cloughjordan Parish and outreach to migrants and refugees in the surrounding area; Veronica Dalton appointed to Brendan Pastoral Area to support Sacramental Preparation Processes with special responsibility in Kinnitty Parish; and Joan Hogan appointed to the Brendan Pastoral Area to support Sacramental Preparation Processes with specific responsibility in Birr Parish.

In 2018, an innovative decision was taken to introduce two new lay ministries in the Killaloe Diocese as part of the diocesan response to a changed situation where numbers of priests are steadily declining in the Church. The two new ministries would work alongside priests and people in parishes and pastoral areas across the Diocese helping local Christian Communities to reach out to the wider community and easing the burden of work on the diminishing number of priests in the Diocese.

Since January 2019, twenty-four lay people have been in formation for lay ministry in the Killaloe Diocese, thirteen for the Ministry of Pastoral Care and eleven for the Ministry of Catechist. Having completed their training, the twenty-four new Ministers were commissioned for Ministry at the Mass of the Chrism during Holy Week in 2022 and with these announcements now receive their first ministry assignments in the Diocese of Killaloe.

Commenting on the appointments Bishop Monahan said; “Some introductory work has been done on the important work of restructuring and meeting the needs of the diocese for the future. The international phase of the Synodal Pathway since October 2021 has been most helpful in identifying areas that need to be addressed and I look forward to the national phase of that process in the coming years. I intend progressing the specific work of planning and restructuring in the Autumn and beyond with much discussion, planning and consultation at all levels. God bless the good work on so many levels in the diocese.”

Sincere thanks was expressed to all the clergy, religious and faithful of the diocese for the ongoing good work, dedication and generosity of service in the diocese. Every good wish and blessing to all who take on a new role this Summer.

The new appointments are to take effect from Friday, August 26th, 2022

The full lists of the Clerical and New Ministry appointments are outlined below:



Killaloe Diocesan Appointments

Fr John Bane, Co-PP, Ceantar na Lochanna Pastoral Area, resident in Broadford retired in January 2022 now living in Clarecastle and offering pastoral assistance in the Abbey Pastoral Area.

Fr Martin O’Brien, Cuan an Chláir, Ennis, to be priest in residence, Tulla and offer pastoral assistance to Ceantar na Lochanna Pastoral Area.

Fr Willie McCormack, Co-PP, Odhrán Pastoral Area to remain in Puckane and become AP in November.

Fr Des Hillery, VG, VF Odhrán Pastoral area, resident in Nenagh to go on Sabbatical returning for an appointment in the diocese early in the New Year.

Fr Pat Gilbert, returning from leave of absence be Co-PP in Odhrán Pastoral area and VF and to reside in Nenagh.

Fr Michael Casey, Co-PP to become VF of Cois Fharraige Pastoral area in place of Fr Gerry Kenny who continues as Co-PP.

Fr Michael Harding, Co-PP, Cronan Pastoral Area, resident in Roscrea to go on sabbatical leave for one year.

Fr Pat Treacy, Co-PP, Cronan Pastoral Area, resident in Roscrea to go on sabbatical leave for one year.

Fr John Molloy, Co-PP, Ollatrim Pastoral Area, resident in Toomevara to be Co-PP Cronan Pastoral Area, resident in Roscrea and VF.

Fr Francis Xavier Kochuveettil, CC, Tradaree Pastoral Area, resident in Shannon to be Co-PP, Ollatrim Pastoral Area to be resident in Toomevara.

Fr Antun Pasilic, newly ordained, resident in Cathedral House, Ennis to be CC, Cronan Pastoral Area, resident in Roscrea.

Fr Martin Blake returning from leave of absence to be Co-PP, Pro-tem in Abbey Pastoral Area, residing in Cathedral House, Ennis.

Fr Michael Collins, Co-PP Tradaree Pastoral Area, resident in Newmarket-on-Fergus to become VF for the Pastoral Area and to offer Catechetical assistance to complement the work of Fr Harry Bohan in Sixmilebridge Parish.



Killaloe New Ministers Appointments

Geraldine Armitage (Pastoral Care) - Appointment to Ministry of Pastoral Care in Odhrán Pastoral Area and Nenagh Parish with specific focus on developing bereavement supports and funeral teams.

Catherine Brigdale (Pastoral Care) - Appointment to Imeall Bóirne Pastoral Area to the Ministry of Pastoral Care in Crusheen, Ruan, Corofin and Tubber Parishes.

Ríona Browne (Pastoral Care) - Appointment to Imeall Bóirne Pastoral Area to the Ministry of Pastoral Care in Crusheen, Ruan, Corofin and Tubber Parishes.

Gemma Brugha (Pastoral Care) - Appointment to Ollatrim Pastoral Area to the Ministry of Pastoral Care in Cloughjordan Parish and outreach to migrants and refugees in the surrounding area.

Anne Marie Custy (Catechist) - Appointment to Abbey Pastoral Area to support Sacramental Preparation Processes with specific responsibility in Doora-Barefield Parish.

Veronica Dalton (Catechist) - Appointment to Brendan Pastoral Area to support Sacramental Preparation Processes with special responsibility in Kinnitty Parish.

Michael Daly (Pastoral Care) - Appointment to Inis Cealtra Pastoral Area to the Ministry of Pastoral Care in Scarriff, Ogonelloe, Feakle, Killenena, Mounshannon & Tuamgraney-Bodyke Parishes.

Bernadette Daniels (Pastoral Care) - Appointment to Abbey Pastoral Area to the Ministry of Pastoral Care Ministry in Clarecastle Parish & Carrigoran Nursing Home and to support to development of the Bedford Row Project in Ennis.

Maura Falsey (Pastoral Care) - Appointment to Inis Cathaigh Pastoral Area to the Ministry of Pastoral Care in Kilrush, Kilmihil, Cooraclare, & Killimer Parishes

Joy Hensey (Catechist) - Appointment to Abbey Pastoral Area with specific responsibility for Ministry to couples preparing for marriage in Doora-Barefield Parish

Joan Hogan (Catechist) - Appointment to the Brendan Pastoral Area to support Sacramental Preparation Processes with specific responsibility in Birr Parish.

Lucy Kearney (Pastoral Care) - Appointment to Imeall Bóirne Pastoral Area to the Ministry

of Pastoral Care in Crusheen, Tubber, Ruan & Corofin Parishes

Gerard Lynch (Catechetics) - Appointment to work as part of the Adult Faith Development Team of the Diocese of Killaloe to develop and facilitate faith development approaches for adults across the Diocese.

Dolores Madden (Pastoral Care) - Appointment to Scáth na Sionnaine Pastoral Area to the Ministry of Pastoral Care in Castleconnell Parish and the development of bereavement support in the Pastoral Area.

Bríd Meaney (Catechetics) - Appointment to Radharc na nOiléan Pastoral Area to support Sacramental Preparation Processes in Kildysart, Cranny-Coolmeen, Lissycasey and Kilmurry McMahon Parishes.

Carmel Moroney (Pastoral Care) - Appointment to Ceantar na Lochanna Pastoral Area with specific responsibility for development of bereavement support and funeral ministry in Tulla, O’ Callaghan’s Mills & Broadford Parishes.

Margaret McInerney (Pastoral Care) - Appointment to Tradaree Pastoral Area to the Ministry of Pastoral Care in Shannon & Newmarket Parishes with specific responsibility in Carrigoran Nursing Home.

Tom O’Dea (Catechetics) - Appointment to Tradaree Pastoral Area to support Sacramental Preparation Processes in Sixmilebridge Parish.

Deborah O’Driscoll (Catechist) - Appointment to Odhrán Pastoral Area with specific responsibility for the support of Sacramental Preparation in Nenagh and Youghalarra Parishes.

Rita O’Dwyer (Pastoral Care) - Appointment to Críocha Callan Pastoral Area to the Ministry of Pastoral Care in Milltown Malbay & Mullagh Parishes.

Jim Sexton (Catechetics) - Appointment to work as part of the Adult Faith Development Team of the Diocese of Killaloe to develop and facilitate faith development approaches for adults across the Diocese.

Anne Marie Sheedy (Pastoral Care) - Appointment to Tradaree Pastoral Area to the Ministry of Pastoral Care in Sixmilebridge/Kilmurry Parish.

Gerry Sheeran (Catechetics) - Appointment to work as part of the Adult Faith Development Team of the Diocese of Killaloe to develop and facilitate faith development approaches for adults.

Bernie Torpey (Catechetics) - Appointment to Ceantar na Lochanna Pastoral Area to support Sacramental Preparation Processes in Broadford, Tulla & O’Callaghan’s Mills Parishes.