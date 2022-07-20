Two Offaly banks to go cashless this autumn
Two Offaly banks are to go cashless this autumn.
AIB has announced that Birr and Edenderry are among 70 branches nationwide going cashless.
AIB says the demand for cash services at the branches has fallen. ATMs will be removed from the branches.
The bank is expanding services available to its customers through An Post.
For customers in Edenderry, the nearest bank with full cash services will be Newbridge while the nearest bank for customers in Birr will be Tullamore.
