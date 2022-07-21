Woman in row over Chinese meal bill in Tullamore told garda 'I hope you die'

A WOMAN escaped being sent to jail after Tullamore District Court heard how a row over non-payment for a meal at a Chinese restaurant developed into a public order incident.

Judge Patricia Cronin was told that defendant Sinead Redmond (37), Hill Road, Cloghan called a garda a “dirty bastard” and said “I hope you die” while committing a breach of the peace at the Canton Regent, William Street, Tullamore on June 12 last.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan said Ms Redmond and another person was refusing to pay for a meal and when gardai arrived at 9.15pm the accused was intoxicated and unsteady on her feet.

He said she had four previous convictions and was still subject to a three-and-a-half year suspended sentence for a theft and robbery offence.

Defending solicitor Patrick Martin said Ms Redmond was a mother of three who had been asked out for a meal on the evening and had been drinking.

She became upset when her friend did not have money to pay but she did pay later and Ms Redmond also contacted the gardai and apologised. The other person had left the scene quite quickly, added Mr Martin.

The offence has also occurred in the context of a fire taking place at the residence of the father of Ms Redmond's children.

Mr Martin added that his client was embarrassed by her involvement in the incident and had brought €100 to court.

Judge Cronin said the accused was being arrested for her own safety and would have been prosecuted for public drunkenness only if she had not reacted in the manner she did.

The judge noted that there were still six years of the suspension of her sentence for the previous offence to run but decided not to send the woman to prison because the convictions now before the court were for public order matters.

Judge Cronin imposed a €250 fine but warned Ms Redmond that a subsequent conviction would trigger the activation of the prison sentence.