Curfew imposed on Tullamore man accused of assaults
A CURFEW was imposed on a man who is on bail accused of committing two assaults in Tullamore.
It is alleged that on June 22 last Gary Jeffrey (49), Chancery Park Court, Tullamore, assaulted Oliver McDonald, causing him harm, at Church View.
Mr Jeffrey also appeared at Tullamore District Court accused of assaulting Melanie Murphy on the same occasion.
Judge Patricia Cronin was told that DPP directions are awaited and Sergeant James O'Sullivan applied for an adjournment to October.
Judge Cronin remanded the accused on bail to October 12 next, on condition he observe a curfew between 12 midnight and 7am and sign on once a week at Tullamore Garda Station.
