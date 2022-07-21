Search

21 Jul 2022

All this week's Offaly GAA Fixtures with pivotal games in Hurling Championships

All this week's Offaly GAA Fixtures with pivotal games in Hurling Championships

All this week's Offaly GAA Fixtures with pivotal games in Hurling Championships

Reporter:

Damian Moran

21 Jul 2022 1:33 PM

It's a busy week on the hurling front with Championship games running from Thursday through Sunday. Here are all the fixtures

Thursday, July 21
(First named at home)

Minor Hurling Championship
Ballinamere-Durrow v Dsk 7.30pm.

Junior “B” Hurling Championship (7.30pm)
Crinkill v Lusmagh; Clodiagh Gaels v Kilcormac-Killoughey; St Rynagh's v Birr; Ballinamere v Drumcullen; Edenderry v Gracefield.

U-13 Football Championship QF
Edenderry v Na Fianna 7pm.

Friday, July 22

Senior Hurling Championship
O'Connor Park: Kinnitty v Kilcormac-Killoughey 7.30pm.

Senior B Hurling Championship
Moystown: Tullamore v Birr 7.30pm.

(First named at home)
Junior Hurling Championship (7.30pm)
Ballyskenach-Killavilla v Coolderry; Clodiagh Gaels v Ballinamere.

Junior “B” Hurling Championship (7.30pm)
Shamrocks v Shinrone; Brosna Gaels v Seir Kieran.

Saturday, July 23

Senior Hurling Championship
Birr: Ballinamere v Coolderry 5.15pm
Shinrone v Seir Kieran 7.00pm.
O'Connor Park: Clodiagh Gaels v St Rynagh's 7pm.

Senior B Hurling Championship
Doon: Lusmagh v Clara 7pm.

(First named at home)
Junior Hurling Championship
Kilcormac-Killoughey v Carrig-Riverstown 6pm; Kinnitty v Shamrocks 7pm.

Minor Football Championship (11am)
Edenderry v Kilcormac-Killoughey
Cloghan v St Manchan's
Ballinamere-Durrow v St Broughan's
St Vincent's v Na Fianna
Tullamore v Ferbane-Belmont.

Sunday, July 24

Senior B Hurling Championship
Kinnitty: Kilcormac-Killoughey v Drumcullen 12.00.

Intermediate Hurling Championship
Ballyskenach: Shinrone v Coolderry 12.00.
Lusmagh: Belmont v St Rynagh's 12.00.
Clara: Brosna Gaels v Shamrocks 12.00.
Crinkle: Carrig-Riverstown v Seir Kieran 12.00.

(First named at home)
U-13 Football Championship Qfs (10am)
Clara v St Manchan's
Shamrocks v Kilcormac-Killoughey
Ballinamere-Durrow v Birr.

U-13 Football Competitions
Gracefield v St Broughan's 10am.

U-13 2nds Football Competition (10am)
Edenderry v Na Fianna
Cloghan v Ferbane-Belmont.

Tuesday, July 26

U-15 Football Championship
O'Brien Park: Tullamore v Clara 7pm.

U-20 Hurling Championship (8pm)
Doon: Kilcormac-Killoughey v Belmont.
Faithful Fields, Kilcormac: Coolderry v Birr.
Faithful Fields, Kilcormac: Ballinamere v SBK.
Tubber: Dsk or Carrig-Riverstown/Crinkle v Tullamore.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media