DPP going ahead with Tullamore violent disorder prosecutions

THE DPP has decided to proceed with prosecutions for violent disorder even though complaints were withdrawn by injured parties, Tullamore District Court heard.

Solicitor Donal Farrelly said that any CCTV footage being used as evidence would have to be disclosed as a result of the case going ahead.

Michael O'Brien Senior (45), 34 Eiscir Summer Road, Eiscir Meadows, Tullamore, Michael O'Brien (20), of the same address and Blessing Osumah (45), Norbury Woods Green, Tullamore are accused of violent disorder on April 16 last year.

Michael O'Brien Senior is also accused of public drunkenness and producing a garden spade while chasing a young person.

The 20-year-old Michael O'Brien and Mr Osumah are further accused of engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

Young persons, whose names cannot be published because of their age, are also before the court in connection with the incident.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan applied for an adjournment to Septmeber for CCTV evidence and Judge Patricia Cronin remanded the defendants on continuing bail to September 14 next for a decision on jurisdiction and for either pleas to be entered or a date to be fixed for a hearing.