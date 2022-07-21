Search

21 Jul 2022

Speed reduction measures sought in Tullamore estate as children 'are in danger'

Speed reduction measures sought in Tullamore estate as children are in danger

Speed reduction measures sought in Tullamore estate as children are in danger

Reporter:

Reporter

21 Jul 2022 2:33 PM

Speed reduction measures are being sought in Arden View in Tullamore.

In a motion at last Thursday's Tullamore Municipal District Councillor Sean O'Brien said, ''Speed ramps on the main road have been very successful in reducing speed and providing safety for pedestrians.''

''Similar speed control measures are necessary on the other streets in Arden View. If you go back about 20 years during the town council here, I sought speed ramps on the main road from Arden Road to Clara Road. There was a bit of opposition at the time, but it got through and that has been hugely successful,'' he said. "First of all it stopped it being used as a rat run for traffic. People used to speed through from Arden road to Clara road. Putting in the ramps encouraged people not to use it, particularly the heavy traffic,'' he said.

Cllr O'Brien went on to speak about the children in Arden View who are out playing and are in danger and said it is a big worry for their parents. He asked for it to be made a priority.

The motion was seconded by Councillor Ken Smollen who said , ''I totally agree something needs to be done in Arden View, whether it be speed ramps or raised tables. There is one particularly long stretch of road, it has a bend similar to a chicane on a race track and there are people using it as such,'' he said. Cllr Smollen said one wall had been knocked down in the estate while another car drove onto a green area where children were playing not too long before that.

Senior Executive Engineer, John Connelly, said he would take a look at it but added that a whole range of measures will be introduced as part of the Active Travel Programme.

''There are a range of measures. We will be looking at everything,'' he said.

''I would caution that a ramp will be the answer, I think we should consider everything. Our cycle programme will include Arden View as well. I suggest we look at it under the Active Travel and the Transport Study,'' he said

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media