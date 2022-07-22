Search

22 Jul 2022

State-of-the-art research, education, and visitor centre to be developed in Offaly

BEE

Nigel Reams, MD, Lumcloon Energy;  Inseong Kim, Operations Manager, Hanwha Energy; Barry Cowen, TD,  Brian Lee, Hanwha Energy and Paul O'Brien, CEO, Irish Bee Foundation

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

22 Jul 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

Tullamore-based Lumcloon Energy, the energy storage pioneers, and their partner Hanwha Energy, have announced that they will support the newly established Irish Bee Foundation (IBF) in realising their ambition to develop a state-of-the-art research, education, and visitor centre in Lumcloon.

The IBF, in conjunction with the Federation of Irish Beekeepers Associations (FIBKA), is delighted to announce the generous support of Lumcloon Energy, who have provided the site for the Centre of Excellence.

National head offices for the IBF will be included in this development. The grounds will incorporate training apiaries and auxiliary amenities to facilitate education and public awareness programmes undertaken within the Foundation's Centre of Excellence.

Nigel Reams, Managing Director of Lumcloon Energy said "Our primary focus is enhancing the resilience of the electricity system as it decarbonises and transitions to renewables. We are delighted to contribute to this initiative by the FIBKA, the results of which will support pollination and the security of our food supply".

Seungbin Park of Hanwha Energy Corporation Ireland added “The population of bees has been rapidly declining in recent years due to climate change and other factors. We support this Centre of Excellence as it will help to increase the bee population and encourage pollination, which supports the growth of trees, flowers, and other plants that absorb carbon.”

Fianna Fail TD Barry Cowen said, “I was delighted to introduce FIBKA to Lumcloon Energy and welcome their generous support for this ambitious proposal. The Centre of Excellence will enable important research and education and will complement the very popular Lough Boora Parklands nearby. I am hopeful that it will yield positive results and reduce the threat of extinction to our native bee species and ultimately bring environmental and economic benefits.”

Paul O’Brien, Irish Bee Foundation remarked, “we are delighted with this support shown by the local community.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media