Preview of a packed weekend of Hurling Championship action in Offaly

THE third round of the Offaly hurling championships will take place this weekend and the knockout picture should begin to loom into view after this.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE PREVIEW OF THE SENIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP and read on for the Senior “B”, Intermdiate and Junior Hurling Championships previews.

Senior “B” Hurling Championships

Kilcormac-Killoughey have emerged as the pace setters in the Senior “B” Hurling Championship with two wins out of two games. Tullamore and Drumcullen have thre points, Clara have two and Birr and Lusmagh are rooted to the bottom of the table.

With the top four qualifying for two semi-finals, there is plenty of hurling to be played yet but there is real pressure on Birr and Lusmagh -a third defeat will more than likely knock them out. Lusmagh competed well against Tullamore and scored a respectable 1-20 in a hefty defeat by Kilcormac-Killoughey. Their game against Clara will define their year this weekend.

The games are:

Tullamore v Birr: Friday, July 22 in Moystown 7.30pm; Verdict – Tullamore.

Clara v Lusmagh: Saturday, July 23 in Doon 7pm; Verdict – Lusmagh.

Kilcormac-Killoughey v Drumcullen: Sunday, July 24 in Kinnitty 12 noon; Verdict – Kilcormac-Killoughey.

Intermediate Hurling Championship

St Rynagh's and Carrig-Riverstown have been the two form teams in the Intermediate Hurling Chamionship. With two rounds played, St Rynagh's top group one with four points, followed by Shinrone and Coolderry on two and Belmont on 0.

Carrig-Riverstown lead the way in group 2 with four points, Shamrocks and Seir Kieran have two and Brosna Gaels have one.

This weekend's third round will determine the knockout pairings and the stakes are huge. The top team in each group goes into the semi-finals with the next two in two quarter-finals. Ties are possible with scoring difference dictating, though it looks like Brosna Gaels and Belmont will bow out this weekend.

Group 1

Shinrone v Coolderry: Sunday, July 24 in Ballyskenach 12.00; Verdict – Shinrone.

Belmont v St Rynagh's: Sunday, July 24 in Lusmagh 12.00; Verdict – St Rynagh's.

Group 2

Brosna Gaels v Shamrocks: Sunday, July 24 in Clara 12.00; Verdict – Shamrocks.

Carrig-Riverstown v Seir Kieran: Sunday, July 24 in Crinkle 12.00; Verdict – Carrig-Riverstown.

Junior Hurling Championship

There is a lot of hurling left to be played in the Junior Hurling Championship where there are two groups of six and five – the top team in each goes into the semi-final with the next two into two quarter-finals.

In group 1, each side has played two games with Carrig-Riverstown on 4 points, Ballyskenach-Killavilla, Kilcormac-Killoughey, Kinnitty and Coolderry on two and Shamrocks on no points. Ballinamere have four points in group 2; Clodiagh Gaels have two from one game, Gracefield one from one, Tullamore one from two and Edenderry 0 from two.

Group 1

Ballyskenach-Killavilla v Coolderry: Friday, July 22 in Ballyskenach 7.30pm; Verdict – Ballyskenach-Killavilla.

Kilcormac-Killoughey v Carrig-Riverstown: Saturday, July 23 in Kilcormac 6pm; Verdict – Kilcormac-Killoughey.

Kinnitty v Shamrocks: Saturday, July 23 in Kinnitty 7pm; Verdict – Kinnitty.

Group 2

Edenderry v Gracefield: Thursday, July 21 in Edenderry 7.30pm; Verdict – Edenderry.

Clodiagh Gaels v Ballinamere: Thursday, July 22 in Killeigh 7.30pm; Verdict – Ballinamere.