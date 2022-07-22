Offaly motorist fined €400 for having no rear lights
FINES totalling €400 were imposed on a driver in his absence at Tullamore District Court for having no lights on the back of his vehicle.
Garda Alan Mills said that at 12.22am on September 6 last year he noticed that a vehicle registered to Dermot Talbot (41), Hill Road, Cloghan had no rear lamps on its left or right when he observed it at Kilcruttin. A fixed charge penalty notice was issued but it was not paid.
Garda Mills added that Mr Talbot had a total of 31 previous convictions and 25 of them were for road traffic offences. Judge Patricia Cronin noted that because the accused had previous convictions and had not attended court she was fining him €200 on each of two summonses before her.
