22 Jul 2022

JOBS ALERT: Bord na Mona hiring for over 80 positions across a variety of departments

Bord na Mona gets grant for Offaly fish farm trial

File Photo

Reporter:

Reporter

22 Jul 2022 2:33 PM

Bord na Mona is hiring for over 80 positions across a number of departments. 

The company has advertised the roles for people looking for a career with 'Ireland's leading Climate Solutions Company'.

The following roles are available 

Renewable Energy
Planning & Programme Manager
Trading and Supply Manager
Senior Project Manager
(Planning & Environmental)
Project Managers
Development Engineer
Community Liaison Specialists
Electrical Maintenance Engineer
Maintenance Manager
Mechanical Technicians
Operations Engineer
Senior Civil Engineer
Senior Electrical Engineer
Mechanical Maintenance Technicians

Recycling
Commercial Strategy Manager
Customer Services Administrator
Domestic Credit Controller
Drivers
Mechanics
Fabrication and Repair Operative
Supervisors
RCV and General Operatives
Machine Operators
Operations Administrator
Sales Rep Commercial

HR
HR Generalists

Finance
Senior Internal Auditor
Project Finance Analysts
Corporate Finance Analyst
Commercial Credit Controller

Peatland Rehabilitation
Surveyor

Operations
Shift Foreman

Legal
Legal Service Manager

For more information go to www.bordnamona.ie/careers

