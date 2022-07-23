Woman tells court her speeding in Offaly town was 'silly'
A WOMAN who admitted driving at 112kph in a 60kph zone on the Roscrea Road outside Birr said what she had done was “silly”.
Elana Comiskey (32), College Gardens, Granby Row, Carlow, represented herself at Tullamore District Court having been summonsed by Garda Finbarr O'Leahy for an offence at Drumbane, Birr on December 3 last year.
Ms Comiskey said she was not familiar with the road and had been travelling to visit a friend at the time and was looking at the sat nav.
Garda O'Leahy told the court that on that road there were decreasing limits in operation, from 100kph to 60 and then to 50. A fixed charge penalty notice had not been paid.
Judge Patricia Cronin imposed a fine of €160, saying that was the same amount as was due when the driver received the summons.
