Pop-up Covid vaccination centre open in Offaly today

A pop-up Covid vaccination centre is open in Tullamore today
The HSE is opening a pop up Covid vaccination clinic in the Primary Care Centre in Tullamore today, Saturday, July 23 from 12 midday to 3.45pm.
The clinic is for those aged 12+ for dose 1 and 2 as well as those eligible for booster 1 and 2.
The vaccine is Pfizer.
Walk in's will be accepted.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.