Superb detached residence in sought after Offaly location hits the market

Donal Boyd Auctioneers are delighted to announce that they have been appointed sole selling agents of ‘Inis Cealtra’, Oxmantown Mall, Birr. Commanding a prime position on Oxmantown Mall, through a tree lined driveway, and set behind high ornate wrought iron gates, the detached four bedroom property is in excellent condition throughout and offers the discerning purchaser the opportunity to purchase a spacious residence in an extremely private and peaceful setting.

With elegant and generous proportions throughout, accommodation extends to c.2,530 sq.ft and is laid out over two floors. There are a number of reception rooms at ground level including an extremely spacious living room with large picture windows and high ceilings, that leads to a well-proportioned sunroom overlooking the beautiful rear walled garden. There are 4 double bedrooms (one ensuite) at first floor level together with a main bathroom.

Whilst currently a family home, many people would be familiar with the property over the years as where the late Dr Grealy had his GP surgery, which is still evident in the house. One can still see rooms designated as a surgery and a waiting room on the ground floor and this could be ideal for those looking to work from home or indeed those looking for an extra guest bedroom at ground level.

In terms of location, it is second to none. Oxmantown Mall was developed in 1810 and is steeped in history and character. Originally developed as a promenade for the towns gentry leading from the gate house of Birr Castle to Cumberland Street, it is seldom and rare that properties along the Mall come to the market for sale, thus making ‘Inis Cealtra’ a rare find

‘Seldom do properties along Oxmantown Mall come to the market, especially detached family homes with complete privacy and ample off street parking. ‘Inis Cealtra’ will certainly appeal to a wide audience given its highly sought after location and close proximity to all amenities and services in Birr town centre’ says Donal Boyd.

