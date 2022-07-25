Tullamore Women’s Shed moving to their own new premises

TULLAMORE Women’s Shed have secured new premises on Henry Street in the former Protestant School.

Founder of the Women’s Shed, Olive Davis and PRO Gina Condron say they are over the moon and so grateful to the person (who wants to remain anonymous) for their kindness.

Since its inception last March the Women’s Shed has grown in leaps and bounds with over 50 women attending every Friday morning at their current location in Castle Buildings which was given by the Laois Offaly Education and Training Board. However, they must vacate the premises by September. And while they are thrilled to move to their new home, they now have overheads to worry about such as rent.

Their new home is on the ground floor and is wheelchair accessible. But Gina and Olive say a lot of cosmetic work needs to be done. It is structurally sound but the building is old, it’s dirty and needs cleaning and painting.

Members of the shed have volunteered to do the cleaning but the ladies are begging for tradesmen who could volunteer some of their time. Plumber Dean Wright has already agreed to undertake work for them pro bono and they are very thankful to him.

They are also in dire need of items such as a microwave,a fridge, a burco boiler, and furniture such as tables and chairs in good condition. Delph and cutlery would also be welcome. They are also seeking a television and books. Office equipment is needed too such as a desk and chairs.

Please only donate items that are usable, as the women are not in a position to get rid of broken or unsuitable items. Olive and Gina want to create a warm and friendly atmosphere where women feel comfortable, especially if they are trying to get away from a situation at home.

They are also begging for a fill of oil. They will be moving into their new facility in September and with winter approaching they need the place to be warm.

If you want to donate furniture or electrical items please send a photo first to tullamorewomensshed@gmail.com. If you are a tradesman and are willing to donate some of your skills please ring Gina on 086 825 0811,{ this number is strictly tradesman only.}

Olive said they are so grateful to the Lions Club who recently donated €1,200 which she said will be a great help to them. ‘’I emailed the Lions Club and I got a call from Pat Nevin to say they were donating the money and it couldn’t have come at a better time.’’ she said.

They are also extremely grateful to all of the people who have donated various amounts of money.

‘’People are terribly kind. Heatwise have donated two toilets and all that goes with it.’’ said Gina.

The Women’s Shed will be holding a Flag day on September 3. In addition they will have a stall in the Bridge Centre with cakes and crafts in the future.

They are also reaching out to businesses who would like to give discounts to members such as coffee shops, or hairdressers. Ritzy’s Hair Salon are already giving a discount to members.

You can contact the Women’s Shed on 089 6176850.