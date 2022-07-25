Search

25 Jul 2022

€5,000 cheque for Offaly Rowing Club for new equipment

€5,000 cheque for Offaly Rowing Club for new equipment

Offaly Rowing Club members Emily Byrne, Aisling Walsh, Isobel McAuliffe and secretary, Marie Moran receiving cheque

Reporter:

Tribune reporter

25 Jul 2022 7:33 PM

Offaly Rowing Club, County winners in the recent Texaco Support for Sport initiative, has been presented with a cheque for €5,000 which will be used to fund the purchase of new equipment and to assist the Club in its efforts to keep subscription rates low so access to the sport can remain accessible to all.

Based in Cappincur, near Tullamore, Offaly Rowing Club was founded in the early 1980s and has been affiliated with Rowing Ireland since 1985. Since its first major victory – winning the Junior Women’s Coxed Four in the 1986 National Championships – the Club has gone from strength to strength winning a total of 47 Irish Championships with over 20 of its athletes representing Ireland at international regattas, including World Championships.

Under the scheme – similar to that which proved successful last year when the Offaly county award was presented to Drumcullen GAA Club – the presentation was made to the Club by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited, the company that markets fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand.

Now in its second year, the Texaco Support for Sport initiative sees an annual fund of EUR130,000  set aside for allocation in equal amounts of EUR5,000 to successful applicants chosen on a county-by-county basis. Overseeing the adjudication process was Texaco Support for Sport ambassador, former Irish rugby international and broadcaster, Donncha O’Callaghan.

Entries to the Texaco Support for Sport 2023 initiative will open this Autumn.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media