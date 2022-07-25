Search

25 Jul 2022

Offaly DJ and producer StringFella releases new track this weekend

StringFella Joe Cornally

Tullamore techno producer StringFella will unleash new material on Friday

Reporter:

Gearoid Keegan

25 Jul 2022 9:33 PM

TULLAMORE DJ and producer StringFella (Joseph Cornally) is back once again with a brand new single 'Tales of May-Z'.

A driving techno track with a catchy, melodic twist, it will be released this Friday, July 29 in Lee's, Tullamore.

StringFella is known for his old school flavour of house and techno music with a modern twist. His DJ journey began in 2012 and he has since shared the stage with some of the biggest names in the house and techno scene in Ireland and the UK, including the likes of Mode_1, Jon Hussey, Jon Hemming and Ngoni Egan.

Inspired by artists such as Boris Brejcha, Lane 8, Guy J and Boral Kibil, StringFella fuses elements from different styles and blends them together to form what he calls his own ‘electronic cocktail’ of sounds.

WATCH: https://www.facebook.com/djstringfella/videos/598626655017436

This is StringFella’s seventh single. His previous tracks have been featured on RTE, JuiceFM and BBC.

His track 'Heel Hooked' earned him ‘track of the week’ on Underground Ireland, a popular radio show on Global Radio Cork.

StringFella will officially launch the brand new single in John Lee's bar and venue, Church Street, Tullamore on Friday, July 29 with support from popular DJ Camon.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media