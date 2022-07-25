Offaly DJ and producer StringFella releases new track this weekend

TULLAMORE DJ and producer StringFella (Joseph Cornally) is back once again with a brand new single 'Tales of May-Z'.

A driving techno track with a catchy, melodic twist, it will be released this Friday, July 29 in Lee's, Tullamore.

StringFella is known for his old school flavour of house and techno music with a modern twist. His DJ journey began in 2012 and he has since shared the stage with some of the biggest names in the house and techno scene in Ireland and the UK, including the likes of Mode_1, Jon Hussey, Jon Hemming and Ngoni Egan.

Inspired by artists such as Boris Brejcha, Lane 8, Guy J and Boral Kibil, StringFella fuses elements from different styles and blends them together to form what he calls his own ‘electronic cocktail’ of sounds.

WATCH: https://www.facebook.com/djstringfella/videos/598626655017436

This is StringFella’s seventh single. His previous tracks have been featured on RTE, JuiceFM and BBC.

His track 'Heel Hooked' earned him ‘track of the week’ on Underground Ireland, a popular radio show on Global Radio Cork.

StringFella will officially launch the brand new single in John Lee's bar and venue, Church Street, Tullamore on Friday, July 29 with support from popular DJ Camon.