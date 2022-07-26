Man told if he gives ‘dogs abuse’ to gardai again he will be jailed

A MAN accused of taking a vehicle didn’t drive it his solicitor Donal Farrelly said.

On a date unknown between December 26 2021 at 34, Silverdale Clara, it is alleged that Mark Malone (32) Beechmount, Clara, and Celtic Pride, Kilbride Road, Clara took a vehicle without the consent of the owner. He was also charged with driving the vehicle. However, Solicitor Donal Farrelly said the defendant will say he was not driving it. The case was put back to September 7 next.

On May 7, 2022, gardai were called to Clara House Clara where they spoke to Mark Malone who was drinking whiskey and falling back into the River Brosna.

On May 8 at 11.20 there were three males trespassing at Clara House, they were told to move on, they did, but then returned later.

Mr Malone had 75 previous convictions the last was at Tullamore District Court on October 14, 2020 when he received 6 months in prison. On May 10, 2020 he received three months in prison suspended for 12 months for entering a building. On the same day he was sentenced to two months in prison for a section two assault.

Solicitor Donal Farrelly said he had spent long years under the influence of alcohol and in treatment. He had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Judge Cody asked if there was evidence for that, Mr Farrelly replied that there had been before.

Mr Farrelly said everyone uses Clara House from time to time as it is on the banks of the Brosna river and Mr Malone didn’t know he shouldn’t be there.

He had a serious background with alcohol and he asked Judge Cody not to jail him as he hadn’t been in trouble since 2020.

Judge Cody said the gardai had been given dogs abuse and they had effectively saved his life when he was falling back into the river and he had gone back again.

He imposed a three month sentence which he suspended for two years.

For the offence on May 7 for failing to comply with the directions of the gardai he imposed one month, suspended for two years.

He took the offence of abusive and insulting behaviour and being drunk in a public place into consideration.

If you give dogs abuse to the gardai again you will serve those sentences, he told Mr Malone.