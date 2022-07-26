Fennelly gone as Offaly seek new senior hurling manager

THE Offaly GAA County Board have decided to end Michael Fennelly's term as Offaly senior hurling manager and will seek new management for the 2023 season.

The decision was confirmed a few minutes ago with Offaly GAA chairman Michael Duignanstating that he had instilled the “high standards” he displayed as a player into the Offaly set-up and did his best to improve the county.

One of the great hurlers of the modern era, Fennelly was a surprise appointment as Offaly senior hurling manager three years ago.

It was a roller-coaster ride during his term as Covid played havoc with the first two years. Offaly were in the third tier, the Christy Ring Cup when he got the job first and they failed to get out of that in 2020 – losing to Down in a penalty shootout in Newry in the semi-final.

They performed much better in 2021, as they stormed to promotion in Division 2 of the National Hurling League and also sauntered to success in the Christy Ring Cup.

Offaly made clear progress that year with hurlers such as Oisin Kelly and Liam Langton playing the best hurlers of the year.

However, it didn't happen for the team in 2022 as they struggled with the step up in standard. Competing in Division 1 of the National Hurling League, Offaly were always going to find the going tough and they received bad beatings from Galway, Cork, Clare and Limerick. They competed well against Clare before falling away in the last quarter while their best display was in a defeat by Wexford.

Those results alone would not have cost Fennelly his job as Offaly were really thrown to the wolves in Division 1 but the performances from then on did a lot of damage.

Offaly were very poor in the relegation play off against Antrim as they went back to Division 2 and they never really got going in the championship, the Joe McDonagh Cup. They drew with Antrim in their first game in Belfast but were unconvincing as they beat Meath, Down and Kerry before a defeat by Carlow in Tullamore ended their campaign.

Oisin Kelly was a big loss as he recovered from a cruciate operation but Offaly were living on their wits for much of the campaign and their defeat to Carlow was not a big surprise to anyone who had watched all their games.

It left Michael Fennelly on very icy ground and there was an expectation from the start that he would be replaced as manager. However, as the County Board delayed in making a decision, speculation began to grow that he could be handed another term. Fennelly was at an Offaly senior hurling double bill in Birr on Saturday and this suggested that he could be in line for another year.

At the very least, it showed that he wanted another year and he is certain to be disappointed at the outcome, though he was fully aware that County Board officers were considering going down a different road.

Michael Fennelly can walk away with his head held high. While it didn't happen for him in 2022, he had a genuine and sincere passion in improving Offaly hurling. He was very focused on improving the training systems and the strength and conditioning of players, and he worked hard on each player.

At the same time, it is not a surprise that Offaly are seeking new management. There may have been a feeling that Offaly are not good enough at the moment for some of what the Kilkenny man was trying to put in place and need a more basic message. The results in 2022, particularly in the Joe McDonagh Cup, did not strengthen his case and Fennelly really needed Offaly to reach the final to get another year.

Fennelly had been appointed by the Tommy Byrne led County Board and while Michael Duignan has been in charge for his three years in charge, it was always possible that he would go for his own man while he still had time left to serve – Duignan has to step down after serving five years.

It will be interesting to see where Offaly turn to now. A committee will of County Board chairman, secretary and treasurer, Michael Duignan, Colm Cummins and Dervill Dolan and two others will seek a new manager.

Duignan in partiuclar has contacts all over the country and it is likely that Offaly will appoint another outside manager. It will also be interesting to see if Limerick man Leo O'Connor has some role. O'Connor guided Offaly to the All-Ireland minor hurling final this year where they were so unlucky to lose to Tipperary and he will be involved in the county in 2023 – the committee will also be making recommendations for Offaly minor and U-20 hurling managers and it is possible that O'Connor will be asked to step up to U-20.

The County Board are also seeking new senior football management with Kerry man Tomas O'Se the front runner to replace John Maughan.