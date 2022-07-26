R436 at Clonshanny, Clara, closing temporarily

Tullamore Municipal District is closing the R436 Clara to Ballycumber road to facilitate surface dressing
The road may be closed for up to three days within the period from July 26, 2022 to July 29, 2022. Long diversions will be in place.
Westbound Diversion Route:
Traffic travelling west will be diverted at Clara (Erry Junction) onto Traffic Management Diversion Route (Via R420 Clara to Tullamore, R443 Tullamore Ring Road, N52 Tullamore to Blueball, R357 Blueball to Cloghan, N62 Cloghan to Ferbane, R436 Ferbane to Ballycumber)
Southbound Diversion Route:
Traffic travelling East will be diverted at Ballycumber onto Traffic Management Diversion Route (Via R436 Ballycumber to Ferbane, N62 Ferbane to Cloghan, R357 Cloghan to Blueball, N52 Blueball to Tullamore, R443 Tullamore Ring Road, R420 Tullamore to Clara)
The extent of the works and the dates are subject to weather conditions.
Offaly County Council and Tullamore Municipal District say it regrets any inconvenience caused to road users.
