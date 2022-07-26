Over €500,000 worth of cannabis plants found in Lorrha

Cannabis plants worth over €500,000 have been found in Lorrha by Gardaí
As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí attached to the Nenagh District have seized cannabis with a value in excess of €500,000 following a search operation in Co Tipperary last night, Monday, July 26.
Shortly before 8pm, Gardaí conducted a search of a premises in the Lorrha area of Tipperary and located a grow house on the property. A significant number of cannabis plants (pending analysis) along with other drug paraphernalia was discovered during the operation.
No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing.
