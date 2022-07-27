Search

27 Jul 2022

Cloughjordan FC benefit from Texaco sport funding

The presentation to Tipperary’s Cloughjordan Football Club members and Chairman Eoin Killackey (left), was made at Casey’s Service Station in Toomevara

Midland Tribune Reporter

27 Jul 2022 3:33 PM

darren.keegan@iconicnews.ie

CLOUGHJORDAN Football Club, County winners in the recent Texaco Support for Sport initiative, has been presented with a cheque for €5,000 which will be used to develop its facilities, including the installation of two portacabins and storage area when the club moves to new 4-acre playing pitches in Cloughjordan village – a move described by the club as ‘a huge step forward’.

Competing in the North Tipperary Soccer League, Cloughjordan FC is proud of the contribution it is making to community life within its area. In addition to its regular training and competitive programme of matches for boys and girls in the 4 to 15 years age groups, the club has taken major strides within the past year towards expanding its young female membership by introducing four new age groups for girls.

Under the scheme – similar to that which proved successful last year when the Tipperary county award was presented to Cullen Lattin AFC – the presentation was made to the Club by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited, the company that markets fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand.

Now in its second year, the Texaco Support for Sport initiative sees an annual fund of €130,000 chosen on a county-by-county basis and distributed nationwide.

Overseeing the adjudication process was Texaco Support for Sport ambassador, former Irish rugby international and broadcaster, Donnacha O’Callaghan.

Entries to the Texaco Support for Sport 2023 initiative will open this Autumn.

