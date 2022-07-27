No jackpot winner in Offaly community group's lotto

There was no jackpot winner in the Mucklagh Community Centre Lotto draw which took place on Tuesday night last.

The numbers drawn were 5, 6, 16 and 25.

There was on match three winner - Mary Rigney C/0 Gemma McCormack

Next week's jackpot stands at €12,000 while match three winners will take home €150.

Next week's draw takes place on Tuesday, August 2.

The lotto team would like to thank all their supporters.

Meanwhile now that the Community Centre is beginning to reopen, the committee would value some feedback from the members of the community.

They will be handing out surveys around the community, as well as leaving them in the church and school. It will also be posted on our Facebook page, to fill out online.

The committee would appreciate as many responses as possible as they plan programmes and activities for the months ahead.