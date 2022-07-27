€600 fine for parking van and trailer on footpath

Man fined €600 for parking his van and trailer on the footpath
A man who parked his transit van on a footpath was fined at last week’s district court.
In his evidence Garda Jude Doyle said James Mongan, 149, Church Hill, Tullamore, had parked his vehicle which also had a trailer attached on the footpath at Church Street, Tullamore, and it caused quite an obstruction on October 22, 2021.
Mr Mongan had a previous conviction dating back to 2018 when he failed to yield at a junction and for non display of tax.
Judge Andrew Cody fined him €600.
