Gone to the dogs in Offaly

Some valuable stakes kicked off this week with big money finals taking place in Shelbourne, Cork and Limerick. Second round of the National Sprint in Dundalk plus loads of top class action around the tracks.



Early Week Racing



Similar to last week the heat impacted racing on Monday and Tuesday. It was Thursday before we got action of any quality. In Enniscorthy, in the first round of the Slaneyside Kennels A3 Goodbye Stake, six heats with Longslip Roger going fastest for Laurence Bolton - Lee in 29.17 (20 slow) by four lengths. There was a double on the night for local trainers George Roche and Donal Kehoe.

Friday Racing



Kilkenny hosted the first round of the Boylesports A3 Bitch Stake, six heats again, Black Summer delivered the fastest run in 28.86 (20 slow) by five lengths at 5/4 fav for Sean Leahy and Thomas Norton. Double for Waterford trainer Declan Byrne. First Offaly winner of the week was in Newbridge, in an SO Sprint, Droopys Timing was first home for Edenderry owner Paul Cronin in a fast 17.43 by four lengths at 2/1.



In Shelbourne Park, in the first round of the RCETS Open Unraced stake, three heats with three quality winners, Trinity Junior for Peter Cronin in 28.48, Garryvoe Joe for Graham Holland in 28.47 and Sporty Sydney for Joe Hurley in 28.53. Only a length separating these three winners moving into Friday’s semifinals. Two finals of consequence, both worth €1.75k to the winners. In an A2 575, Ballymac Tiara (Ballymac Best - Are Nagini) in 31.75 by two lengths at 6/1 for Pat Whelan. The other final was an A1 550, Kilcolgan Comet (Pat C Sabbath - Razldazl Valerie) was first home in 29.80 by one length at 6/1 for Nelius O’Connell. One Offaly winner on the supporting card, in an A2 contest, Highview Reality got his second career win for Croghan trainer Gerry Merriman in 29.10 by three lengths at 4/1.

Saturday Racing



In Curraheen Park in Cork, in the final of the Shelley Fennelly Memorial Open bitch stake, Bockos Melody (Droopys Sydney - Ballymac Razl) won the €4.5k first prize after a strong finish for Graham Holland in 28.41 (10 fast) by three lengths at a generous 6/1. In Dundalk, in the second round of the Bar One Racing Irish National Sprint, six heats with champion sprinter Serene Ace going fastest for Michael O’Donovan in 20.96 by three lengths. Three of the six heats were won by trainer Adam Dunford, Fantasy Jesse, Fantasy Reece and Shancol Johnny.



Great crowd in Limerick for the final of the John Whelan Memorial A3 Kennedy Cup, class won out here as Streams Of Sydney (Droopys Sydney - Jet Stream Proof) went through the stake unbeaten and winning the final by seven lengths in a rapid 28.29 at 4/5 fav for Pat Buckley with a handsome cheque of €5k going his way.



One Offaly winner in Mullingar, in an A8 525, Lingrawn Focus won for Moneygall owner Liam Jones in 30.18 (60 slow) by seven lengths at 4/6 fav. In Shelbourne Park, one of the country’s top events got underway, the 2022 Boylesports Champion Stakes open 550. Three semifinals with two qualifying from each for Saturday’s final. This stake was won last year by De Machine for Brendan Mathews. Sentimental Lad won the first for Eimear and Michael Heeney Syndicate in 29.57, One Time Only the second for Thomas O’Donovan in 29.63 and Droopys Nice One the final heat in 29.83 for Murt Leahy.



Thurles played host to the quarter-finals of the Centenary Agri Tipperary Cup, Bobsleigh Dream was fastest for Buckley in 29.06 (20 slow) by three lengths at 7/4. Another Offaly winner here as Totos Day won for Birr owner Tony McCormack and Denis Fogarty in an A4 grade in 29.76 (20 slow) by one length at 6/4.

Sunday Racing



Four Offaly winners at the matinee meeting in Mullingar. First one was for Clara owner P.J. Cleary as Coldwater Wispa won an A5 race in 30.33 by two lengths at 5/2. Next three were for the Jones’s in Moneygall, Lingrawn Roxy won an A4 contest in a fast 29.25 by a wide margin of fourteen lengths at 6/4 for Kevin Jones, Kevin also won the next as Lingrawn Grace won an A5 race in 30.38 by two lengths at 9/4. Liam Jones had our final winner of the week as Lingrawn Woody won an A4 race in 30.20 by two lengths at 11/2. All races in Mullingar on Sunday were rated .70 slow.



At the evening meeting in Clonmel, in the final of an A1 sweepstake, Coolbunnia Frank (Laughil Blake - Market Glory) won the €1.6k first prize in 28.77 by two lengths for Lester Power.



Upcoming Events



Thursday, quarter-finals of the Slaneyside Kennels A3 stake in Enniscorthy.

Friday, quarterfinals of the Boylesports A3 Bitch stake in kilkenny, Shelbourne, semifinals of the RCETS Open Unraced stake. Saturday, Dundalk, quarterfinals of the National Sprint, semifinals of the Tipperary Cup in Thurles and final of the Boylesports Champion Stakes in Shelbourne. Loads of top class action to look forward to this week.

Tribune Offaly dog of the week



Lingrawn Roxy get the vote this week winning an A4 contest in Mullingar on Sunday in 29.25 (70 slow) by a whopping fourteen lengths for Kevin Jones.



Offaly Winners

Eight Offaly winners this week. Congratulations to all involved.