"Bin your Gum" campaign launched in Offaly town

Cllr Tony McCormack and Shane Murray at the informal launch of the new campaign
CHEWING gum stuck to footpaths and public squares in a feature of towns throughout Ireland, none more so that the Offaly county town, Tullamore.
This week a new campaign has been launched in Tullamore to combat the scourge of gum dumped indiscriminately.
The “Bin your Gum” campaign was launched by the Cathaoirleach of Tullamore Municipal District, Cllr Tony McCormack and the Chairman of Tullamore Tidy Towns committee, Shane Murray in O'Connor Square in the heart of the town.
Shane is pictured in the accompanying photograph driving the Municipal District Cathaoirleach around O'Connor Square so he can see at first hand the extent of the problem.
“Chewing gum is one of the hardest things to clean off the footpath and a machine is needed to clean it. It’s up to us all to make sure we have a clean town and dispose of our rubbish properly, especially gum,” the Tidy Towns chief told the Tribune.
