Dunkerrin fete and fun family dog show a great success

The champion of the show at the recent Dunkerrin parish Fete and Fun Family Dog was Lexi with Tina and Abigail Morrissey.
THE recent Dunkerrin parish Fete and Fun Family Dog show held in Dunkerrin Community Centre was a great success.
The organisers said it was a fantastic and successful day and they extended many thanks to everyone who joined them and to all their sponsors, donors, supporters and everyone who helped in any way before, during and after. They couldn't have done it without you!
The champion of the show was Lexi with Tina and Abigail Morrissey, and the reserve champion Poppet with Rebecca Considine.
