Vintage Sunday Parade makes welcome return to Offaly town this weekend

IT'S finally back!

After two very long years, the Vintage Sunday Parade will be back in all its glory in 2022!

The centre-piece of Birr Vintage Week and Arts Festival, it has been sorely missed due to lockdowns and restrictions during the pandemic.

Can you believe the last physical Vintage Sunday Parade was back in 2019? It feels like a lifetime ago!

They hope you'll join them on Sunday July 31st on the streets of Birr to celebrate its big return!

This year's Vintage Sunday Parade is a local affair.

​Emma Nee Haslam will be taking over MC duties from the wonderful Mary Larkin who performed the role with great style over many years.

​Birr Publican John Kelly will deliver the opening address. John has been a great servant of the festival in many ways over the years.

​Birr's highly-successful baritone John Molloy will perform the National Anthem while they will have four Parade Marshalls in the form of the Birr GAA Mayoral Campaign candidates; Brian Stephens, Deirdre Cashen, Dylan Murphy and Caroline Boyd.

​This year's Parade Grand Marshall will be the one and only Dan Coolahan.



Be part of it!

Would you or your organisation like to be part of the Vintage Sunday Parade this year?

If you have a Vintage Car, are part of a local school, community group or business, get in touch today!

Children are also very welcome to be part it too!

Join them at the Marian Hall from 1pm on Sunday July 31st to register.

For queries: email birrvintageweekparade@gmail.com