Diverse programme of theatre events for Offaly festival

BARELY a month after the success that was Scripts Festival where they staged four plays in four days for an enthusiastic audience, Birr Theatre & Arts Centre are doing it all over again with a diverse programme that will bring the whole of Birr community together.

It all starts with a BANG on July 30th with the brand-new comedy show from Jon Kenny (D'Unbelievables). In the “Tales of D’Unexpected” the beloved comedian from Limerick is back on stage with laugh out loud stories (and lies) about his upbringing and the many roads that lead to being a successful comedian.

In a complete change of pace, the whole family will get together on Wednesday August 3rd for movie night. The theatre will show the latest Disney extravaganza “Encanto” on its big screen. Maybe we will finally figure out why “we don’t talk about Bruno” during one of the spontaneous sing-along.

On Thursday afternoon, Manchán Magan the well-known writer and documentary film maker, will bake bread in front of the audience while discussing the wonders of the Irish language. Manchán’s show combines all senses, sight, sound, touch smell AND taste as the members of the audience will get to taste freshly baked bread!

On Friday the week will end on a high with not one but two wonderful concerts highlighting the beauty of the voice.

In the early afternoon, festival favourite Dylan Rooney will open the day with a selection of his favourite pieces from the favourites from the American, Irish and German songbooks. Don’t miss it, his rich baritone and warm personality will win you over.

In the evening, some of the most exciting singers and pianists working in Ireland today will share the stage for Four Hands -Four Voices a recital of romantic compositions for voices and piano featuring pieces from Brahms, Shumann and Shubert. (see separate article)

If this was not enough, the theatre will also host an Art exhibition entitled “The Listening Hand” curated by local artist Jockl Nichol, the launch of Eileen Casey’s new book “Bogmen First and Last” with photos from Tina Claffey and a series of Futures Lab workshops designed to bring children and adults together to learn new skills.

For Vintage Week, there truly is something for everyone at Birr Theatre!