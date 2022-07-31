Welcome return of Fireworks Night & Gig Rig for Offaly Festival

The fireworks night and gig rig will take place on August 4th
AFTER a gap of three years, there will be a hearty welcome back for the Fireworks Night & Gig Rig, which will be held on Thursday August 4th at Birr Rugby Club from 7pm.
A field of family fun! With Vintage Games, magic, the Mongrel Dog Show plus the Baby Vintage Costume Competition (15 months and under)! Live music by Fanfare Piston, Dickie Donnelly and Splendid Isolation. Fireworks by Rocket Pyrotechnics.
Bucket collection with thanks to Birr Lions Club.
