Offaly player scoops massive win in Saturday night’s Lotto draw
A Lotto player in Offaly became the biggest winner on Saturday night after matching 5 numbers and the bonus to scoop €95,891 in the main Lotto draw.
The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on the day of the draw at the Costcutter store on Moore Street in Tullamore, Co. Offaly.
The winning numbers for Saturday night's Lotto draw were: 3, 7, 9, 15, 32, 38 and the bonus number was 12.
The Offaly winner, who now has a ticket worth €95,891 is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place. The winner should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.
There was no winner of last night's Lotto jackpot worth €5,191,323 but over 96,000 players won prizes in the Lotto and Lotto Plus draws. Next Wednesday's Lotto jackpot is set to roll to an estimated €5.5 million.
