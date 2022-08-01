Offaly man makes sixteenth application for more time to pay fine
A MAN who sought more time to pay a fine was given until December to get it paid when he appeared at the recent sitting of Tullamore District Court.
Judge Andrew Cody noted that the fine in question dates back eight years and this was Oliver McDonald’s, 14 Woodlawn Drive, Clonbollogue, 16th application for more time.
The fine is €2,100 and less than €100 has been paid to date. Mr McDonald showed the judge his post office book and said he had saved €750 towards the fine.
Judge Cody told Mr McDonald that it needed to be ‘’sorted out.’’ He put the case back to December 31, 2022.
Mr McDonald was convicted of importing a medicinal product containing the prescription only medicinal product Sildenafil without being granted a Manufacturer's Authorisation by the Irish Medicines Board in 2012.
